Biden's LNG Strategy: Aligning Methane Standards Between U.S. and EU

The Biden administration has taken steps to fortify its growing natural gas trade relations with Europe by urging the European Union to harmonize its methane regulations with those of the United States. In a letter seen by Reuters, U.S. officials emphasized the need for seamless compliance between the two regions' standards to secure an unimpeded flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. to the EU.

Brad Crabtree from the U.S. Department of Energy and Joe Goffman from the Environmental Protection Agency signed the letter, suggesting that such synchronization would support the Biden administration's methane rules, even if they face potential repeal under incoming President-elect Donald Trump. With Europe reducing its reliance on Russian energy post-Ukraine invasion, aligning standards could maintain essential energy trade routes.

The letter underscores international energy dynamics as global leaders confront climate change through methane emission pledges. The EU plans to implement tight methane limits on imports by 2030 to pressure producers to limit emissions. As the U.S. moves to control domestic methane leaks, Trump has expressed plans to roll back such regulations, prompting anxiety among environmentalists and experts about maintaining methane management standards in transatlantic shipments.

(With inputs from agencies.)