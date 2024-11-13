Left Menu

Bride Casts Vote Before Wedding Farewell in Dausa Bypolls

Amid Rajasthan's ongoing bypolls, a bride prioritized civic duty over wedding rituals by voting in Dausa's assembly by-election. Congress's Murari Lal Meena predicts a party win, while the by-elections across seven seats seek to fill vacancies after MLAs' deaths and Lok Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:18 IST
Bride Khushi, who casts her vote in the midst of her wedding rituals (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of civic commitment, a bride in Dausa, Rajasthan, prioritized casting her vote in the ongoing by-elections before partaking in her wedding farewell rituals. Khushi, the bride, expressed to ANI the significance she places on voting, emphasizing its importance to all citizens.

Meanwhile, Murari Lal Meena, the Congress MP from Dausa, cast his vote, expressing confidence in the party's victory. He attributed this to their service during their term and criticized the BJP's recent governance. In this election, Congress has fielded Deendayal Bairwa against BJP's Jagmohan Meena.

The by-elections in Rajasthan commenced on Wednesday, covering seven seats, including Dausa. These elections are crucial as they aim to fill seats left vacant by the deaths of two MLAs and the Lok Sabha election of five others. Of these, five seats were previously held by Congress and its allies, while the BJP held a single seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

