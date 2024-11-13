Left Menu

BSF ADG Satish S Khandare's Insightful Jammu Frontier Visit

BSF Additional Director General Satish S Khandare commenced a three-day visit to the BSF Jammu Frontier, meeting with union territory officials and reviewing border security operations. Highlights included discussions with IG BSF, field visits to Kathua and Samba, and interaction with troops along the Line of Control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:17 IST
BSF ADG Satish S Khandare's Insightful Jammu Frontier Visit
BSF ADG (western command) visits border area of Jammu frontier (Photo/BSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster border security, Border Security Force Additional Director General (Western Command) Satish S Khandare undertook a comprehensive three-day visit to the BSF Jammu Frontier on Wednesday. His arrival was marked by a warm reception from BSF Inspector General DK Boora and other senior officers.

Khandare's itinerary included a significant meeting with Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as per an official release. During his visit, IG BSF provided an in-depth presentation to Khandare, which covered critical border security issues and strategies for maintaining dominance along the International Border (IB) of Jammu.

The ADG's agenda also featured field visits to the strategically vital Kathua and Samba border areas, where he was briefed on operational particulars by the Sector Commander and Battalion Commandants. On November 13, 2024, Khandare extended his visit to the Line of Control (LC), interacting with troops and commending their unwavering dedication and professionalism. He further inaugurated a Bharat Darshan Tour for 34 schoolchildren from the bordering villages of Poonch and Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024