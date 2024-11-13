BSF ADG Satish S Khandare's Insightful Jammu Frontier Visit
BSF Additional Director General Satish S Khandare commenced a three-day visit to the BSF Jammu Frontier, meeting with union territory officials and reviewing border security operations. Highlights included discussions with IG BSF, field visits to Kathua and Samba, and interaction with troops along the Line of Control.
In a strategic move to bolster border security, Border Security Force Additional Director General (Western Command) Satish S Khandare undertook a comprehensive three-day visit to the BSF Jammu Frontier on Wednesday. His arrival was marked by a warm reception from BSF Inspector General DK Boora and other senior officers.
Khandare's itinerary included a significant meeting with Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as per an official release. During his visit, IG BSF provided an in-depth presentation to Khandare, which covered critical border security issues and strategies for maintaining dominance along the International Border (IB) of Jammu.
The ADG's agenda also featured field visits to the strategically vital Kathua and Samba border areas, where he was briefed on operational particulars by the Sector Commander and Battalion Commandants. On November 13, 2024, Khandare extended his visit to the Line of Control (LC), interacting with troops and commending their unwavering dedication and professionalism. He further inaugurated a Bharat Darshan Tour for 34 schoolchildren from the bordering villages of Poonch and Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.
