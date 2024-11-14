Violent Clashes Erupt in Rajasthan During By-Election

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, violent clashes erupted in Tonk district, Rajasthan, when a group of unidentified individuals targeted police and public property amid a protest. The unrest left eight four-wheelers, including police vehicles, and over two dozen two-wheelers vandalized and set ablaze.

The chaos unfolded in Samravata village of Deoli-Uniyara during a demonstration by supporters of independent candidate Naresh Meena, who allegedly assaulted a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at a polling station. The situation was brought under control only after additional forces were dispatched to the scene.

Tonk SP Vikas Sangwan reported that the violence stemmed from a boycott of voting by some locals. Authorities, including the SDM and Additional SP, were on-site to assess the situation when Meena entered the polling station and physically attacked the SDM. The Additional SP promptly removed him, resuming the voting process in peace.

Following the altercation, the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Association took a firm stance, meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer to demand strict action against Meena, including his immediate arrest. Member Mahavir Kharadi emphasized the association's anger over the incident.

Naresh Meena defended his actions, alleging prior harassment by officials, including intimidation tactics linked to voting behavior. He accused the SDM of previously assaulting others, framing his actions within a context of ongoing political persecution.

These events coincided with by-elections in Rajasthan, held in seven seats due to MLAs' deaths and parliamentary elections. Results are anticipated on November 20. The incident underscores the volatile political climate surrounding these pivotal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)