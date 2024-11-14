India’s Highest Airfield Near Completion: A Milestone in Ladakh

Chief Engineer of Project Himank, Brigadier Vishal Srivastava, announced that India's highest airfield at Mudh-Nyoma in Ladakh is nearing completion, with the deadline set for year-end. The site, located along the Line of Actual Control with China, stands at an elevation of 13,700 feet.

As the airfield is nearing its final stages, Brigadier Srivastava revealed that joint inspections with the Air Force are imminent. The completed runway will be capable of accommodating various military aircraft, enhancing strategic operations and local socio-economic growth in nearby regions like Hanley, Loma, and Nyoma.

Despite challenges posed by harsh winter conditions, requiring innovative construction techniques, the project has proceeded swiftly. This development follows recent diplomatic achievements in Eastern Ladakh, where India and China agreed to disengagement terms after extensive negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)