Germany's Stance on Russian LNG Imports

In a decisive move, Germany has instructed its state-operated gas terminals to decline any Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, according to a report by the Financial Times on Thursday.

The German economy ministry directed Deutsche Energy Terminal, a state-owned entity, to refuse deliveries of Russian gas. This directive followed the company's announcement to Berlin that its Brunsbuttel import facility was scheduled to receive a Russian LNG cargo on Sunday, as detailed in a letter cited by the report.

This move aligns with Germany's broader strategy to lessen its energy dependence on Russia amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)