Germany's Stance on Russian LNG Imports
Germany has ordered its state-controlled gas terminals to reject Russian LNG shipments. The decision was made after Deutsche Energy Terminal planned to receive a Russian cargo at its Brunsbuttel facility. This move reflects Germany's ongoing measures to reduce reliance on Russian energy in the backdrop of geopolitical tensions.
In a decisive move, Germany has instructed its state-operated gas terminals to decline any Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, according to a report by the Financial Times on Thursday.
The German economy ministry directed Deutsche Energy Terminal, a state-owned entity, to refuse deliveries of Russian gas. This directive followed the company's announcement to Berlin that its Brunsbuttel import facility was scheduled to receive a Russian LNG cargo on Sunday, as detailed in a letter cited by the report.
This move aligns with Germany's broader strategy to lessen its energy dependence on Russia amid escalating geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)