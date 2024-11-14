Left Menu

Germany's Stance on Russian LNG Imports

Germany has ordered its state-controlled gas terminals to reject Russian LNG shipments. The decision was made after Deutsche Energy Terminal planned to receive a Russian cargo at its Brunsbuttel facility. This move reflects Germany's ongoing measures to reduce reliance on Russian energy in the backdrop of geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:42 IST
In a decisive move, Germany has instructed its state-operated gas terminals to decline any Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, according to a report by the Financial Times on Thursday.

The German economy ministry directed Deutsche Energy Terminal, a state-owned entity, to refuse deliveries of Russian gas. This directive followed the company's announcement to Berlin that its Brunsbuttel import facility was scheduled to receive a Russian LNG cargo on Sunday, as detailed in a letter cited by the report.

This move aligns with Germany's broader strategy to lessen its energy dependence on Russia amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

