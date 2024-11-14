Left Menu

Tension in Tonk: Slap Sparks Political Turmoil and Arrests

In Rajasthan's Tonk district, violence broke out after Independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary. Police registered multiple cases, arrested 60 individuals, and are pursuing stringent action. Meena accused a Congress MP of conspiracy, sparking political chaos amid allegations of forced voting and administrative bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:24 IST
Ajmer Range IG, Om Prakash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted in Tonk, Rajasthan, following an incident where Independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly slapped Malpura SDM Amit Chaudhary. According to police sources, numerous cases are already registered against Meena, with impending arrests promised by authorities.

Ajmer Range Inspector General Om Prakash confirmed to ANI that four cases have been filed and 60 people detained. He emphasized that no accused will go unpunished. The violence reportedly injured 10 police officers and damaged private properties.

Meena alleged congressional interference led to the turmoil, blaming Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena for conspiring against him. Accusations of forced voting and selective administration tactics have further fueled the tensions, with public properties vandalized during the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

