Tension in Tonk: Slap Sparks Political Turmoil and Arrests

Violence erupted in Tonk, Rajasthan, following an incident where Independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly slapped Malpura SDM Amit Chaudhary. According to police sources, numerous cases are already registered against Meena, with impending arrests promised by authorities.

Ajmer Range Inspector General Om Prakash confirmed to ANI that four cases have been filed and 60 people detained. He emphasized that no accused will go unpunished. The violence reportedly injured 10 police officers and damaged private properties.

Meena alleged congressional interference led to the turmoil, blaming Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena for conspiring against him. Accusations of forced voting and selective administration tactics have further fueled the tensions, with public properties vandalized during the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)