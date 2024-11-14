Himachal Pradesh Powers Ahead with Solar Energy Initiative

The Himachal Pradesh government is spearheading a new initiative aimed at promoting solar energy projects, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday. This initiative is part of the state's plan to transition towards a green energy future.

During a recent meeting with officials from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and other related departments, the Chief Minister emphasized the 'Come and Install Solar Power Projects' initiative. This program seeks to simplify and accelerate the process for setting up solar projects by offering clear guidelines and streamlined paper formalities.

The state government has already allocated 300 MW of ground-mounted solar power projects to the private sector, with 62 MW operational. The initiative not only promises to enhance the state's economic growth but also aims to provide substantial employment opportunities for the youth. Additionally, the Chief Minister reviewed HPSEBL's activities, urging innovative measures to increase both revenue and resources.

