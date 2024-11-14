Investigation Underway: Fire and Explosion at Indian Oil Corporation Refinery

A fire and explosion at an Indian Oil Corporation refinery are under investigation by a collaborative panel of three institutions under the Ministry of Petroleum, sources said on Thursday.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday when the plant's atmospheric vacuum unit, in restart mode following maintenance, erupted, causing injuries to eight individuals.

Investigators from the Oil Industry Safety Directorate, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, and refinery headquarters are expected to present their findings next week, according to spokesperson Renu Pathak.

(With inputs from agencies.)