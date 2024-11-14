Investigation Underway: Fire and Explosion at Indian Oil Corporation Refinery
A joint committee from three institutions under the Ministry of Petroleum is investigating a fire and explosion at an Indian Oil Corporation refinery. The incident injured eight workers, but their conditions are improving. The report on the incident is expected next week.
- India
A fire and explosion at an Indian Oil Corporation refinery are under investigation by a collaborative panel of three institutions under the Ministry of Petroleum, sources said on Thursday.
The incident unfolded on Tuesday when the plant's atmospheric vacuum unit, in restart mode following maintenance, erupted, causing injuries to eight individuals.
Investigators from the Oil Industry Safety Directorate, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, and refinery headquarters are expected to present their findings next week, according to spokesperson Renu Pathak.
