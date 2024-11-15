Left Menu

Tihar Jail Ups Security Amidst New Threats to Aftab Poonawala

Tihar Jail has heightened security for Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, following threats against him. No formal communication from Mumbai Police but jail authorities are monitoring the situation, with concerns about a reputed murder plot involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Trial proceedings continue in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:27 IST
Tihar Jail Ups Security Amidst New Threats to Aftab Poonawala
Aftab Amin Poonawala (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tihar Jail administration has significantly increased security measures surrounding Aftab Poonawala, the primary suspect in the high-profile Shraddha Walker murder case, after media reports highlighted credible threats to his safety. Poonawala, housed in Tihar Jail No. 4, has reportedly become a target of violence within the facility.

Sources from within the prison indicate that while no official notification has been issued by Mumbai Police, Tihar authorities are vigilantly observing developments related to the case. This move follows a startling revelation made by Shiv Kumar Gautam, connected to another murder case, indicating his intent to harm Poonawala. Additionally, the reputed Lawrence Bishnoi gang is alleged to be conspiring to attack Poonawala in prison.

Jail officials are on heightened alert to prevent any such threats from materializing, prioritizing Poonawala's safety as investigations continue. In a recent court development, Saket District Court dismissed Poonawala's request to limit his trial appearances to twice monthly. The court noted that the defense was attempting to stall proceedings, which have progressed at a slow pace, with over a third of witnesses yet to be cross-examined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024