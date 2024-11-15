Tihar Jail Ups Security Amidst New Threats to Aftab Poonawala
Tihar Jail has heightened security for Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, following threats against him. No formal communication from Mumbai Police but jail authorities are monitoring the situation, with concerns about a reputed murder plot involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Trial proceedings continue in court.
- Country:
- India
The Tihar Jail administration has significantly increased security measures surrounding Aftab Poonawala, the primary suspect in the high-profile Shraddha Walker murder case, after media reports highlighted credible threats to his safety. Poonawala, housed in Tihar Jail No. 4, has reportedly become a target of violence within the facility.
Sources from within the prison indicate that while no official notification has been issued by Mumbai Police, Tihar authorities are vigilantly observing developments related to the case. This move follows a startling revelation made by Shiv Kumar Gautam, connected to another murder case, indicating his intent to harm Poonawala. Additionally, the reputed Lawrence Bishnoi gang is alleged to be conspiring to attack Poonawala in prison.
Jail officials are on heightened alert to prevent any such threats from materializing, prioritizing Poonawala's safety as investigations continue. In a recent court development, Saket District Court dismissed Poonawala's request to limit his trial appearances to twice monthly. The court noted that the defense was attempting to stall proceedings, which have progressed at a slow pace, with over a third of witnesses yet to be cross-examined.
(With inputs from agencies.)
