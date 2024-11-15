Swift Police Action Saves Life from Social Media Suicide Attempt
A young man in Shahjahanpur attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills during a livestream on Instagram. Meta swiftly alerted local authorities, enabling police to reach the scene and transport him to a hospital in time. The attempt was triggered by parental discord.
A 24-year-old man's life was saved in Shahjahanpur after a dramatic situation unfolded on Instagram. The individual attempted to take his own life by consuming sleeping pills during a livestream, authorities revealed on Friday.
Thanks to a rapid alert from Meta, the police in the region were notified of the crisis. The man, referred to as Mohan, posted a live video late Thursday night expressing despair and consumed six sleeping pills during the stream.
The Shahjahanpur Police responded with remarkable speed, reaching Bhudia village within 12 minutes, beating Google's estimated 16-minute travel time. The quick response enabled officers to rush Mohan to a nearby hospital, where he received timely treatment and was subsequently discharged.
