Swift Police Action Saves Life from Social Media Suicide Attempt

A 24-year-old man's life was saved in Shahjahanpur after a dramatic situation unfolded on Instagram. The individual attempted to take his own life by consuming sleeping pills during a livestream, authorities revealed on Friday.

Thanks to a rapid alert from Meta, the police in the region were notified of the crisis. The man, referred to as Mohan, posted a live video late Thursday night expressing despair and consumed six sleeping pills during the stream.

The Shahjahanpur Police responded with remarkable speed, reaching Bhudia village within 12 minutes, beating Google's estimated 16-minute travel time. The quick response enabled officers to rush Mohan to a nearby hospital, where he received timely treatment and was subsequently discharged.

(With inputs from agencies.)