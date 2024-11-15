Left Menu

Swift Police Action Saves Life from Social Media Suicide Attempt

A young man in Shahjahanpur attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills during a livestream on Instagram. Meta swiftly alerted local authorities, enabling police to reach the scene and transport him to a hospital in time. The attempt was triggered by parental discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:48 IST
Swift Police Action Saves Life from Social Media Suicide Attempt
man
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man's life was saved in Shahjahanpur after a dramatic situation unfolded on Instagram. The individual attempted to take his own life by consuming sleeping pills during a livestream, authorities revealed on Friday.

Thanks to a rapid alert from Meta, the police in the region were notified of the crisis. The man, referred to as Mohan, posted a live video late Thursday night expressing despair and consumed six sleeping pills during the stream.

The Shahjahanpur Police responded with remarkable speed, reaching Bhudia village within 12 minutes, beating Google's estimated 16-minute travel time. The quick response enabled officers to rush Mohan to a nearby hospital, where he received timely treatment and was subsequently discharged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024