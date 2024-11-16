Left Menu

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

Russia announced the suspension of gas deliveries to Austria via Ukraine, marking the end of a longstanding gas supply route. The decision follows Ukraine's refusal to extend the transit agreement with Gazprom, signaling a major shift in Europe's reliance on Russian energy sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 05:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 05:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has informed Austria that it will halt gas deliveries through Ukraine, effective from Saturday. This move signifies the imminent cessation of Moscow's enduring gas supply route to Europe, a pipeline established during Soviet times scheduled to close by the year's end.

Ukraine has opted not to prolong its transit agreement with Russia's state-owned Gazprom, aiming to cut off revenue used to fuel the conflict against Kyiv. The halt means Austria, the primary receiver of gas via Ukraine, will lose supplies, leaving Hungary and Slovakia as the main recipients of Russian gas.

Despite potential concerns about winter heating, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer assures citizens that preparations have been made, and homes will remain warm. The development emphasizes a marked decline in Europe's dependency on Russian gas, as Austria seeks alternative energy sources.

