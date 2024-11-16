Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jhansi Hospital: Newborns Lost in Fire Incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial aid for families affected by the deadly fire at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College. The blaze, caused by a short circuit, claimed ten newborn lives. Authorities are investigating the incident, while political figures call for accountability in health management.

Aftermath of fire at Jhansi Hospital (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday an assistance of Rs five lakh for the families of each of the newborns tragically lost in a fire. Additionally, Rs 50,000 will be provided to families of the injured under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The catastrophic fire, reportedly sparked by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator within the highly flammable NICU, resulted in the deaths of ten newborns. Responding swiftly, CM Yogi Adityanath instructed the Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Jhansi to produce a comprehensive report on the incident within 12 hours.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak stated that DNA tests would be conducted if necessary to identify three of the deceased infants. As leaders and the public grapple with the tragedy, there are rising demands for accountability, including from Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, who strongly criticized the administration, describing it as a result of negligence in medical management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

