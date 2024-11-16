Special Trains on Track for Maharashtra Elections

In anticipation of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Central Railway has announced the operation of special suburban trains from November 19 to 21. The initiative is aimed at facilitating the movement of election personnel and the general public.

According to an official release, these trains will cover the Main Line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan, and the Harbour Line from CSMT to Panvel. The special trains, including CSMT-Kalyan, CSMT-Panvel, and Panvel-CSMT, will run overnight during this period.

All scheduled trains will make stops at each station on their routes, optimizing accessibility and convenience for passengers. The special services are designed to boost connectivity and ensure efficient transit for those participating in the election process, as detailed in the official announcement.

