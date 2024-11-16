Left Menu

Special Trains on Track for Maharashtra Elections

Central Railway will operate special suburban trains on November 19-21 to aid the transportation of election personnel and voters for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Trains will run on the Main and Harbour Lines, enhancing connectivity and ensuring smooth transit during the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In anticipation of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Central Railway has announced the operation of special suburban trains from November 19 to 21. The initiative is aimed at facilitating the movement of election personnel and the general public.

According to an official release, these trains will cover the Main Line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan, and the Harbour Line from CSMT to Panvel. The special trains, including CSMT-Kalyan, CSMT-Panvel, and Panvel-CSMT, will run overnight during this period.

All scheduled trains will make stops at each station on their routes, optimizing accessibility and convenience for passengers. The special services are designed to boost connectivity and ensure efficient transit for those participating in the election process, as detailed in the official announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

