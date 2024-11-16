Krishimela 2024: Innovating Agriculture Amid Climate Challenges

The Krishimela 2024, held at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru, attracted thousands despite inclement weather, showcasing the vitality of the agricultural sector.

The event, themed 'Climate Smart Digital Agriculture', aims at promoting sustainable farming practices to meet climate challenges. Karnataka's Agriculture Minister highlighted technological adoption and crop variety development as key goals.

Farmers like Y C Shantamma and V S Praveen, recent award winners, exemplify the benefits of innovation in agriculture, pointing to diversification and modern techniques as paths to economic stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)