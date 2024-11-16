Left Menu

Heart-Wrenching Jhansi Fire: Demand for Accountability and Support

The devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College claimed 10 newborn lives, prompting demands for accountability from Uttar Pradesh authorities. Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav emphasized swift action and compensation for affected families, while leaders like PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath offered condolences and announced financial aid efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:41 IST
Heart-Wrenching Jhansi Fire: Demand for Accountability and Support
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic fire incident at Jhansi Medical College, which resulted in the loss of 10 newborns, has been deemed 'unfortunate' by Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav. On Saturday, Yadav called for prompt and strict action from the Uttar Pradesh government against those responsible for the incident.

Jhansi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar reported that seven victims have been identified, with efforts ongoing to confirm the identities of the remaining three. Kumar stated that initial investigations suggest the fire was caused by an electric short circuit. Three hospitalized infants remain in critical condition.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have expressed deep grief over the incident. Modi described it as 'heart-wrenching', while Adityanath announced Rs5 lakh in compensation for each affected family. Adityanath has ordered a detailed report from local authorities within 12 hours of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024