Heart-Wrenching Jhansi Fire: Demand for Accountability and Support
The devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College claimed 10 newborn lives, prompting demands for accountability from Uttar Pradesh authorities. Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav emphasized swift action and compensation for affected families, while leaders like PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath offered condolences and announced financial aid efforts.
The tragic fire incident at Jhansi Medical College, which resulted in the loss of 10 newborns, has been deemed 'unfortunate' by Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav. On Saturday, Yadav called for prompt and strict action from the Uttar Pradesh government against those responsible for the incident.
Jhansi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar reported that seven victims have been identified, with efforts ongoing to confirm the identities of the remaining three. Kumar stated that initial investigations suggest the fire was caused by an electric short circuit. Three hospitalized infants remain in critical condition.
Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have expressed deep grief over the incident. Modi described it as 'heart-wrenching', while Adityanath announced Rs5 lakh in compensation for each affected family. Adityanath has ordered a detailed report from local authorities within 12 hours of the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
