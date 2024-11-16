Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Iranian Nationals Apprehended in Gujarat

Eight Iranian nationals were arrested by the Gujarat ATS, Indian Navy, and NCB during a significant joint operation, seizing 700 kg of methamphetamine. The operation supports PM Modi's vision for a drug-free India and exemplifies robust inter-agency collaboration. Ongoing investigations aim to unveil further drug syndicate links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:42 IST
Major Drug Bust: Iranian Nationals Apprehended in Gujarat
Court remands eight Iranian nationals to 4 days of police custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on international drug trafficking, eight Iranian nationals have been apprehended in a joint operation conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Indian Navy, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The operation resulted in the seizure of a staggering 700 kg of contraband drugs, with those arrested now remanded to four days of police custody.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the successful operation, praising the security agencies for their coordinated efforts in dismantling the drug cartel. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a drug-free India, Shah termed the bust as a 'stellar example' of the government's dedication to eradicating drug misuse.

The apprehended individuals were intercepted aboard a vessel in Indian waters. Evidence gathered through robust intelligence led to the launch of Operation "SAGAR-MANTHAN-4," resulting in this significant drug bust. Further investigations, with international cooperation, are ongoing to dismantle the drug syndicate's wider network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024