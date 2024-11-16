Major Drug Bust: Iranian Nationals Apprehended in Gujarat

In a major crackdown on international drug trafficking, eight Iranian nationals have been apprehended in a joint operation conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Indian Navy, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The operation resulted in the seizure of a staggering 700 kg of contraband drugs, with those arrested now remanded to four days of police custody.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the successful operation, praising the security agencies for their coordinated efforts in dismantling the drug cartel. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a drug-free India, Shah termed the bust as a 'stellar example' of the government's dedication to eradicating drug misuse.

The apprehended individuals were intercepted aboard a vessel in Indian waters. Evidence gathered through robust intelligence led to the launch of Operation "SAGAR-MANTHAN-4," resulting in this significant drug bust. Further investigations, with international cooperation, are ongoing to dismantle the drug syndicate's wider network.

