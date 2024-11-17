Arunachal Governor Advocates Unity for Security & Development

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (retd) highlighted the crucial role of joint cooperation between the armed forces and the civil administration to ensure regional security and development during his address at the Sainik Sammelan in Monigong, Shi Yomi District.

Lt General Parnaik underscored the strategic significance of Arunachal Pradesh's international borders, urging relentless vigilance from security forces to protect the region. He shared modern border management insights, emphasizing physical fitness, mental alertness, and fostering people-to-people trust for regional peace.

The Governor also visited Monigong's Vibrant Border Village, promoting development initiatives under PM Modi's vision. He urged local participation in transformative projects, encouraging youth in tourism-related ventures. Highlighting development in education, health, infrastructure, and tourism, he called for harmonious civil-military relations for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

