Illegal Firearms Operation Uncovered: Nine Arrested in Pune

A joint operation by Southern Command Military Intelligence and Maharashtra Police exposed a racket involving forged firearm licenses. Nine men from Jammu and Kashmir were arrested for using fake licenses to secure jobs as armed security guards. Seized items include rifles and cartridges, further investigations ongoing.

In a significant breakthrough, a collaborative effort between the Southern Command Military Intelligence unit and Maharashtra Police has dismantled a racket involving nine individuals from Jammu and Kashmir. These men allegedly utilized forged firearm licenses to secure positions as armed security guards across banks and security agencies in and around Pune.

A press statement from the Ahilyanagar Police revealed that an extensive search and combing operation spanning Ahilyanagar, Shrigonda, Sonai, and Pune led to the apprehension of these individuals, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Seized during the operation were nine 12-bore rifles, counterfeit arms licenses, and 58 live cartridges, marking a monumental step in ongoing investigations.

While police investigations continue, no terror links have been established. The accused seem to have forged documents solely to obtain lucrative security jobs. Nonetheless, authorities are delving deeper into the origins of these firearms. Confirmation from Rajouri district officials has validated the bogus nature of the seized licenses, marking Sher Ahmed Ghulam Hassan as the central agent in procuring these illegal items.

