Karnataka CM Clarifies Misconceptions on BPL Card Retrieval

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures that only ineligible BPL cards will be retrieved, confirming that eligible recipients will remain unaffected. This clarification addresses concerns over card cancellations while emphasizing the ongoing verification process by the Food Department. No eligible beneficiaries will lose their entitlements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:00 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed concerns about Below Poverty Line (BPL) card cancellations, assuring that only cards held by ineligible individuals will be retrieved. Speaking to the media in Bagalkot, he emphasized that eligible cardholders would not face any disruptions.

The CM clarified, "The belief that BPL cards are being indiscriminately canceled is entirely false." He added that the Food Department is meticulously verifying cases to identify ineligible recipients. No definitive actions have been finalized yet. The chief minister reassured that while ineligible individuals might lose their cards, eligible beneficiaries would continue receiving their rightful benefits.

Further addressing eligibility concerns, CM Siddaramaiah questioned the issuance of BPL cards to income tax payers and government employees. Responding to BJP leader R. Ashoka's comments on a 40% commission probe, the CM noted the investigation stemmed from a complaint by the Contractors' Association President. He acknowledged that a lack of evidence could lead to suspects' release but stressed it does not negate the occurrence of a crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

