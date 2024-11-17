India Paves Way for Semiconductor Dominance with New Assam Facility

In a landmark development for India's semiconductor industry, Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd has announced the establishment of a semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam. Touted to become a key manufacturing hub, this Rs. 27,000 crore project will significantly contribute to India's self-sufficiency in semiconductor production.

The facility, which aims to produce up to 48 million semiconductor chips daily, utilizes cutting-edge packaging technologies. It is projected to be completed by mid-2025 and will cater to various critical sectors, including automotive and telecommunications, as confirmed by the Ministry of Electronics & IT on Sunday.

Beyond the technological advancements, the Morigaon facility promises significant socio-economic impacts, generating substantial employment and contributing to regional growth. This initiative is part of the broader India Semiconductor Mission, reflecting the nation's strategic focus on reducing dependence on imports and strengthening its global position in the semiconductor supply chain.

