Maharashtra Police Seize Gold and Silver Worth Rs 5.59 Crores Amid Election Security Checks

In an unexpected turn of events, Maharashtra Police and the Local Crime Branch seized gold and silver valued at over Rs 5 crores during routine election security checks in Jalgaon city, officials confirmed today. The vehicle carrying the precious metals was intercepted during a blockade on Saturday, in anticipation of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.
According to Police Sub-Inspector Sandip Gavit, "Amid heightened security for the Vidhan Sabha elections, our forces are conducting thorough checks throughout the city. Yesterday, a blockade in Jalgaon city led to the discovery of a vehicle transporting gold and silver worth an astounding Rs 5 crores 59 lakhs." The seized valuables have since been handed over to the flying squad for further investigation.
The enforcement team is working swiftly to unravel the circumstances surrounding this transit of precious metals, as the incident raises significant concerns ahead of the elections. Authorities have assured that more updates on the investigation are forthcoming, as corroborated by sources from ANI.
