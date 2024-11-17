Left Menu

Badrinath Dham Closes for Winter Amidst Grand Ceremonies

Shri Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand has closed its doors for the winter season, marking the end of this year's Chardham Yatra. The temple was adorned with marigolds, and the closure was marked by devotional music by the Garhwal Scout band. Officially, the doors closed on a festive Sunday evening.

Badrinath Dham closes for winter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The sacred doors of Shri Badrinath Dham, nestled in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, have been closed for the winter season at 9:07 PM on Sunday. In a grand celebration, the Badrinath temple was adorned with a stunning 15 quintals of marigold flowers, creating a vibrant and fragrant atmosphere.

Devotional melodies performed by the Garhwal Scout band echoed throughout the Singh Dwar complex, infusing the air with a spiritual fervor. The chant of 'Jai Badri Vishal' resonated across the locale, signaling the conclusion of this year's Chardham Yatra.

Earlier, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari visited the temple to assess the preparations for the closure, commending the collective efforts of environmental staff, police, ITBP, and temple officials in ensuring the safety and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. Prior closures included Kedarnath Dham and Hemkund Sahib, with Madmaheshwar Ji next, set for November 20.

