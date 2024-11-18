G20 Consensus Shaken by Russian Air Strike

A Russian air strike on Ukraine on Sunday has disrupted an already fragile consensus among the Group of 20 major economies as they draft their joint statement at the annual summit in Rio de Janeiro. Three diplomats close to the negotiations disclosed these developments.

In response to what is described as Russia's most significant air strike on Ukraine in nearly three months, European diplomats are advocating for a review of previously agreed language regarding global conflicts. Meanwhile, the United States has lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of U.S.-made weapons to strike deeper into Russian territory, further escalating the situation. This development threatens the delicate agreement reached by G20 negotiators after intense overnight talks finalizing the summit's joint statement ahead of leaders' arrivals in Rio.

The consensus reached after six days of exhaustive negotiations was centered around simplified language about global conflicts, advocating for peace negotiation without explicitly criticizing any involved parties. However, sources have indicated that even this limited agreement is now in jeopardy following the Russian air strike and the potential for heightened hostilities. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to champion efforts for a "just peace" in Ukraine.

