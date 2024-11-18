Left Menu

G20 Consensus Shaken by Russian Air Strike

A Russian air strike on Ukraine disrupted the G20 consensus on global conflicts, particularly affecting negotiations over conflict language and climate finance commitments. European diplomats are seeking to adjust the language as the U.S. lifts limits on Ukraine's weapon use in response. Leaders work to finalize the summit's joint statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 02:19 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 02:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian air strike on Ukraine on Sunday has disrupted an already fragile consensus among the Group of 20 major economies as they draft their joint statement at the annual summit in Rio de Janeiro. Three diplomats close to the negotiations disclosed these developments.

In response to what is described as Russia's most significant air strike on Ukraine in nearly three months, European diplomats are advocating for a review of previously agreed language regarding global conflicts. Meanwhile, the United States has lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of U.S.-made weapons to strike deeper into Russian territory, further escalating the situation. This development threatens the delicate agreement reached by G20 negotiators after intense overnight talks finalizing the summit's joint statement ahead of leaders' arrivals in Rio.

The consensus reached after six days of exhaustive negotiations was centered around simplified language about global conflicts, advocating for peace negotiation without explicitly criticizing any involved parties. However, sources have indicated that even this limited agreement is now in jeopardy following the Russian air strike and the potential for heightened hostilities. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to champion efforts for a "just peace" in Ukraine.

