1,000 Days of War in Ukraine: Women and Girls Bear the Brunt Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reaches its 1,000th day, the humanitarian crisis deepens, disproportionately impacting women and girls. Intensified attacks across major cities have displaced tens of thousands, leaving millions in dire need of assistance. Of the 14.6 million people requiring humanitarian aid in 2024, 8 million are women and girls, with 2.5 million needing urgent support to address gender-based violence (GBV).

Displacement and Vulnerability

Women and girls constitute the majority of the 4.6 million internally displaced people in Ukraine and those seeking refuge abroad. Many remain in frontline areas, facing limited access to basic services, shelter, and safety. GBV remains a pressing issue, with pervasive stigma and healthcare system disruptions leading to underreporting.

The war has also escalated civilian casualties, destroyed critical infrastructure, and left families grappling with energy shortages ahead of winter.

Leadership Amid Crisis

Despite the challenges, Ukrainian women have been at the forefront of humanitarian response and recovery efforts. From volunteering to leading women’s rights organizations and serving in government, women are addressing critical needs in their communities. However, their representation in decision-making roles remains below global averages.

“Women in Ukraine are driving the humanitarian response and shaping recovery efforts,” said Sabine Freizer Gunes, UN Women Representative in Ukraine. “Empowering women in politics and the economy is not only essential for today’s crisis but also for building a resilient and inclusive future.”

Economic Empowerment and Underfunding

Women’s economic contributions have surged, with half of new businesses in Ukraine being founded by women. Yet systemic underfunding hinders these efforts. Less than 1% of recovery funding in Ukraine is allocated to advancing gender equality, despite its critical importance.

To address this gap, the Alliance for Gender Responsive and Inclusive Recovery, launched in June by Ukraine and Germany with facilitation from UN Women, seeks to increase support for women-led initiatives.

UN Women’s Role and Call to Action

Since the war began, UN Women has worked with 54 women-led civil society organizations through the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund, reaching over 100,000 women and girls. These initiatives address immediate needs while advocating for laws and policies that promote women’s rights and leadership.

UN Women calls for:

An end to the war and attacks on civilians.

Increased international funding for women’s rights organizations and gender-responsive initiatives.

Support for women’s leadership in humanitarian and recovery efforts.

“Women and girls in Ukraine deserve safety, dignity, and the opportunity to lead recovery efforts,” said Freizer Gunes. “The international community must prioritize their protection and empowerment as a cornerstone for sustainable peace and development.”

As the conflict rages on, targeted investments in women-led solutions and gender equality remain critical to addressing the immediate humanitarian crisis and ensuring long-term resilience in Ukraine.