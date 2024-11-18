Left Menu

Odesa Under Siege: Blackouts Amidst Missile Strikes

Residents of Odesa are plunged into darkness following Russia's largest missile assault in months, crippling Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The attack left many regions, including the capital Kyiv, facing prolonged power outages as repair efforts continue. National and regional authorities scramble to manage the crisis amid widespread blackouts.

Updated: 18-11-2024 13:58 IST
  • Ukraine

Residents in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, Ukraine, experienced significant blackouts as Russia carried out its largest missile strike in months. The assault dealt a severe blow to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to power outages across the nation.

In a statement on Telegram, power distributor DTEK highlighted the dire situation, particularly in the city districts of Kyivskyi and Primorskyi, where restoring power to critical infrastructure remains challenging. The Odesa region, a frequent target, continues to suffer from attacks on its port and energy systems.

The national grid operator Ukrenergo announced widespread power cuts on Sunday, lasting up to 16 hours in some areas. Crews are working around the clock to repair the damage, with authorities warning that blackouts might persist, significantly impacting regions including Kyiv and Cherkasy.

