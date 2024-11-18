Ukraine's Agriculture and Steel Struggle in Prolonged Conflict

Amidst the 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine continues to grapple with a significant downturn in its economy, notably within its agriculture and steel industries.

Historically among the world’s top corn and wheat producers, Ukrainian agriculture now faces diminished harvests due to lost territories and scarce resources. Grain exports have slumped substantially, reflecting the sector's struggles amidst ongoing conflict.

Steel production, once a stronghold with Ukraine ranked among leading producers, has been severely impacted. Key industrial sites in Mariupol were destroyed, harming output and export capacities. Concurrently, Ukrainian ports have faced operational limitations, further complicating access to international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)