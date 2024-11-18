Left Menu

Ukraine's Agriculture and Steel Struggle in Prolonged Conflict

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has caused extensive damage to its agriculture and steel sectors. Grain harvests and exports have notably decreased, aggravated by lost territories and material shortages. Similarly, steel production has plummeted after key facilities were destroyed. Export limitations due to port blockades further strain the economy.

Amidst the 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine continues to grapple with a significant downturn in its economy, notably within its agriculture and steel industries.

Historically among the world’s top corn and wheat producers, Ukrainian agriculture now faces diminished harvests due to lost territories and scarce resources. Grain exports have slumped substantially, reflecting the sector's struggles amidst ongoing conflict.

Steel production, once a stronghold with Ukraine ranked among leading producers, has been severely impacted. Key industrial sites in Mariupol were destroyed, harming output and export capacities. Concurrently, Ukrainian ports have faced operational limitations, further complicating access to international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

