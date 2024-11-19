Sabarimala Devotees' Bus Accident in Kerala Leaves 27 Injured
A bus carrying devotees from Sabarimala Temple overturned near Thirunelli, Kerala, injuring 27 passengers. The accident occurred as the bus returned to Hunsur in Mysore. All injured were treated at Mananthavady Medical College. The incident happens amidst the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku festival pilgrimage season.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident early Tuesday morning, a bus transporting Lord Ayyappa devotees overturned near Thirunelli in Wayanad, Kerala, injuring 27 passengers, police confirmed.
The bus, which was en route back to Hunsur in Mysore after a pilgrimage visit to the Sabarimala Temple, was carrying 45 people at the time of the accident, including two children. The mishap occurred around 6 a.m.
Those injured in the accident were promptly admitted to Mananthavady Medical College in Wayanad, where authorities assured that none of the injuries were severe. This incident takes place as the Sabarimala Temple began its annual Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season on November 15.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Campaign Trail: A Call for Change in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Connects with Wayanad: A Battle for Unity and Hope
Priyanka Gandhi's Rallying Cry: A Promise for Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Campaign Trail: A New Legacy in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Champions Agriculture and Tourism in Wayanad By-Polls