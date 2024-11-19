RBI Warns Public Against 'Deepfake' Scams on Social Media

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a public warning regarding 'deepfake' videos featuring its governor, which have surfaced on social media platforms.

These deceptive videos falsely claim that the central bank is launching or backing certain investment schemes, potentially misleading the public into risky financial decisions.

The RBI has made it clear that no officials are involved in endorsing such schemes, advising the public to be cautious to avoid falling victim to these scams.

