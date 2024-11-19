Left Menu

RBI Warns Public Against 'Deepfake' Scams on Social Media

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has alerted the public about 'deepfake' videos of its governor circulating on social media. These videos falsely claim the launch or endorsement of investment schemes by the RBI. The bank warns against engaging with these fake advisories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:27 IST
RBI Warns Public Against 'Deepfake' Scams on Social Media
RBI Policy Rate Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a public warning regarding 'deepfake' videos featuring its governor, which have surfaced on social media platforms.

These deceptive videos falsely claim that the central bank is launching or backing certain investment schemes, potentially misleading the public into risky financial decisions.

The RBI has made it clear that no officials are involved in endorsing such schemes, advising the public to be cautious to avoid falling victim to these scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024