RBI Warns Public Against 'Deepfake' Scams on Social Media
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has alerted the public about 'deepfake' videos of its governor circulating on social media. These videos falsely claim the launch or endorsement of investment schemes by the RBI. The bank warns against engaging with these fake advisories.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:27 IST
The Reserve Bank of India has issued a public warning regarding 'deepfake' videos featuring its governor, which have surfaced on social media platforms.
These deceptive videos falsely claim that the central bank is launching or backing certain investment schemes, potentially misleading the public into risky financial decisions.
The RBI has made it clear that no officials are involved in endorsing such schemes, advising the public to be cautious to avoid falling victim to these scams.
