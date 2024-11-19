Left Menu

North Korea's Rising Influence: Troop Deployment in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that North Korea might deploy up to 100,000 troops in Russia. The statement was made during a virtual address to the European Parliament, reflecting growing geopolitical tensions and the complex web of alliances impacting regional security in Europe and Asia.

Updated: 19-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:00 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised concerns about North Korea's military presence in Russia, which he claims could reach an unprecedented figure of 100,000 troops. This statement was made during a virtual address to the European Parliament, highlighting intensifying geopolitical dynamics in the region.

The deployment of North Korean troops in Russia indicates a deepening alliance between the two nations, raising alarm among European leaders. The situation reflects the shifting allegiances and strategic partnerships that are increasingly defining international relations in both Europe and Asia.

Zelenskiy's warning underscores the complexities of global military alignments, as regional security is affected by the movements and alliances of national actors. The international community remains vigilant as these developments unfold, with potential implications for global stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

