Left Menu

Paytm Expands UPI Reach to Global Destinations

Paytm, through its owner One97 Communications, has launched a service that allows users to make UPI payments in select international destinations such as UAE, Singapore, and France. This development aims to simplify travel experiences for Indian users by enabling cashless transactions abroad through the Paytm app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:58 IST
Paytm Expands UPI Reach to Global Destinations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paytm, operated by One97 Communications, has announced a new service enabling UPI payments abroad. This expansion will allow users to make seamless transactions at select international destinations, including the UAE and Singapore.

The initiative is aimed at simplifying travel for Indian users by permitting cashless payments through the Paytm app for various activities such as shopping and dining. With UPI acceptance at widely frequented spots, it opens new avenues for hassle-free international experiences.

As the holiday season approaches, the move is expected to enhance convenience for travelers. Paytm's spokesperson highlighted that this rollout underscores their commitment to utilizing technology that empowers users globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024