Paytm Expands UPI Reach to Global Destinations
Paytm, through its owner One97 Communications, has launched a service that allows users to make UPI payments in select international destinations such as UAE, Singapore, and France. This development aims to simplify travel experiences for Indian users by enabling cashless transactions abroad through the Paytm app.
The initiative is aimed at simplifying travel for Indian users by permitting cashless payments through the Paytm app for various activities such as shopping and dining. With UPI acceptance at widely frequented spots, it opens new avenues for hassle-free international experiences.
As the holiday season approaches, the move is expected to enhance convenience for travelers. Paytm's spokesperson highlighted that this rollout underscores their commitment to utilizing technology that empowers users globally.
