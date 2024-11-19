Paytm Expands UPI Reach to Global Destinations

Paytm, operated by One97 Communications, has announced a new service enabling UPI payments abroad. This expansion will allow users to make seamless transactions at select international destinations, including the UAE and Singapore.

The initiative is aimed at simplifying travel for Indian users by permitting cashless payments through the Paytm app for various activities such as shopping and dining. With UPI acceptance at widely frequented spots, it opens new avenues for hassle-free international experiences.

As the holiday season approaches, the move is expected to enhance convenience for travelers. Paytm's spokesperson highlighted that this rollout underscores their commitment to utilizing technology that empowers users globally.

