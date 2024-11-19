King Salman Returns to Lead Saudi Cabinet Post-Recovery

King Salman of Saudi Arabia presided over the country's weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, marking his first attendance since September 24, as reported by state television.

The 88-year-old monarch, leading the world's largest oil exporter and a key U.S. ally, overcame lung inflammation in October after undergoing medical tests. This follows a September cabinet meeting held in his absence, permitted by a royal decree.

In May, he had received medical treatment for similar lung issues but managed to lead a cabinet session just a week later, with state TV showing him in action via video conferencing.

