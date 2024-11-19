Left Menu

King Salman Returns to Lead Saudi Cabinet Post-Recovery

Saudi Arabia's King Salman chaired the cabinet meeting for the first time since late September after recovering from lung inflammation. At 88, the monarch previously allowed the cabinet to convene in his absence through a royal decree. His return highlights his enduring leadership amid health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:37 IST
King Salman

King Salman of Saudi Arabia presided over the country's weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, marking his first attendance since September 24, as reported by state television.

The 88-year-old monarch, leading the world's largest oil exporter and a key U.S. ally, overcame lung inflammation in October after undergoing medical tests. This follows a September cabinet meeting held in his absence, permitted by a royal decree.

In May, he had received medical treatment for similar lung issues but managed to lead a cabinet session just a week later, with state TV showing him in action via video conferencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

