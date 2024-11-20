Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges
Rio Tinto reports ongoing cases of sexual assault and harassment, reflecting a persistent culture of misconduct in the mining sector. A 2022 cultural assessment recommended significant changes, with progress observed but challenges remaining, including a rise in bullying incidents. Efforts continue towards fostering a safer, more inclusive workplace.
Rio Tinto, a major player in the mining industry, acknowledges the persistence of sexual assault and harassment cases within its ranks, according to a recent report on the company's culture. This comes two years after the industry underwent a state inquiry in Australia for its treatment of women.
The Western Australian state government had recommended extensive reforms in 2022, following findings of rampant sexual misconduct. Mining companies, including BHP and Fortescue, have made strides to address such issues, particularly at remote operations like Pilbara iron ore mines.
An external assessment conducted in early 2022 by Rio Tinto highlighted pervasive issues like bullying, harassment, and racism, leading to 26 recommended corrective actions. While a subsequent report shows the majority of changes have been implemented, Rio Tinto acknowledges ongoing challenges, including persistent bullying and sexual harassment incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: India and Australia's Key Dialogue
Forging Ties: A New Era for India-Australia Relations
India-Australia Strategic Dialogue Strengthens Bilateral Ties in Canberra
Australia's Bowling Tactic: Awakening India's Sleeping Giant?
Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Indo-Pacific Talks with Australia