Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto, a major player in the mining industry, acknowledges the persistence of sexual assault and harassment cases within its ranks, according to a recent report on the company's culture. This comes two years after the industry underwent a state inquiry in Australia for its treatment of women.

The Western Australian state government had recommended extensive reforms in 2022, following findings of rampant sexual misconduct. Mining companies, including BHP and Fortescue, have made strides to address such issues, particularly at remote operations like Pilbara iron ore mines.

An external assessment conducted in early 2022 by Rio Tinto highlighted pervasive issues like bullying, harassment, and racism, leading to 26 recommended corrective actions. While a subsequent report shows the majority of changes have been implemented, Rio Tinto acknowledges ongoing challenges, including persistent bullying and sexual harassment incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)