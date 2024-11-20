Left Menu

Maharashtra Polls: Leaders Cast Votes Amidst Tight Arrangements

As voting unfolds across Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats, officials like BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani emphasized the well-organized polling facilities. Key political figures cast their votes, urging citizens to participate. The electoral battleground is set between BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led MVA alliances, with 4,136 candidates vying for power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:52 IST
Maharashtra Polls: Leaders Cast Votes Amidst Tight Arrangements
BMC Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The electoral excitement across Maharashtra surged as polling commenced in all 288 assembly constituencies. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani was among the first to cast his vote in Mumbai, stating all necessary arrangements like queue management and wheelchair accessibility have been ensured at the polling stations.

Speaking to ANI, Commissioner Gagrani conveyed a clear message to voters, reassuring them of comprehensive arrangements, including seating and drinking water facilities, encouraging them to vote in large numbers. After voting, he displayed his inked finger to media personnel as a symbol of civic duty.

The single-phase election began promptly at 7 am, encompassing a broad and varied political landscape with 4,136 candidates in the running. Major players include the BJP, which is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena with 81, and the Congress fielding 101 candidates. The political tension is palpable in the battle between BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances, with the state boasting approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

Historical election data reveals dynamic shifts with the BJP winning 105 seats in 2019 compared to 122 in 2014, while Congress secured 44 last time, down from 42 in 2014. On election day, Mumbai's District Collector Rajendra Shankar Kshirsagar also participated in the voting process, encouraging residents, "I cast my vote today. I appeal to everyone to cast their vote," he told the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024