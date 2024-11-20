Maharashtra Polls: Leaders Cast Votes Amidst Tight Arrangements

The electoral excitement across Maharashtra surged as polling commenced in all 288 assembly constituencies. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani was among the first to cast his vote in Mumbai, stating all necessary arrangements like queue management and wheelchair accessibility have been ensured at the polling stations.

Speaking to ANI, Commissioner Gagrani conveyed a clear message to voters, reassuring them of comprehensive arrangements, including seating and drinking water facilities, encouraging them to vote in large numbers. After voting, he displayed his inked finger to media personnel as a symbol of civic duty.

The single-phase election began promptly at 7 am, encompassing a broad and varied political landscape with 4,136 candidates in the running. Major players include the BJP, which is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena with 81, and the Congress fielding 101 candidates. The political tension is palpable in the battle between BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances, with the state boasting approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

Historical election data reveals dynamic shifts with the BJP winning 105 seats in 2019 compared to 122 in 2014, while Congress secured 44 last time, down from 42 in 2014. On election day, Mumbai's District Collector Rajendra Shankar Kshirsagar also participated in the voting process, encouraging residents, "I cast my vote today. I appeal to everyone to cast their vote," he told the press.

