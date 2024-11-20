Kejriwal Rallies Punjab Voters in Crucial By-Elections Amid Nationwide Polls

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal urged Punjab's electorate on Wednesday to participate conscientiously in the state's crucial by-elections and advance ongoing development initiatives. Kejriwal emphasized responsible voting in the four assembly constituencies of Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala.

The by-elections feature prominent candidates including former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Kewal Singh Dhillon, as well as contenders from the BJP like Sohan Singh Thandal and Ravikaran Singh Kahlon. Congress representatives include Amrita Warring and Jatinder Kaur, alongside AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon and Ishank Kumar Chabbewal.

Simultaneously, polling across 15 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand commenced on Wednesday morning. Particularly noteworthy are the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, crucial for the National Democratic Alliance after its major setback in previous elections. Additionally, Kerala's Palakkad and Uttarakhand's Kedarnath constituencies are holding by-polls.

The Election Commission recorded a voter turnout of 18.14% in Maharashtra and 31.37% in Jharkhand by 11 am. Notably, Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district led with the highest voter turnout of 30%, while Nanded district saw the least at 13.67%. Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged massive public participation in the voting process.

