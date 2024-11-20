ReNew Energy Global Reports Significant Profit Surge

ReNew Energy Global Plc announced a 31% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 493.9 crore (USD 59 million) for the September 2024 quarter, enhanced by higher income figures.

The Nasdaq-listed company had posted a net profit of Rs 377.1 crore (USD 45 million) in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, indicating significant growth.

ReNew's total income for this quarter surged to Rs 2,988.7 crore (USD 357 million), up from Rs 2,863.2 crore (USD 342 million) the previous year. The firm continues to expand its renewable energy footprint with new power purchase agreements and increased commissioned capacity.

