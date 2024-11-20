ReNew Energy Global Reports Significant Profit Surge
ReNew Energy Global Plc reported a significant rise in net profit for the September 2024 quarter, driven by increased income. The company's portfolio and commissioned capacity showed notable growth, with expectations for further expansion in renewable energy capacity by the end of fiscal 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
ReNew Energy Global Plc announced a 31% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 493.9 crore (USD 59 million) for the September 2024 quarter, enhanced by higher income figures.
The Nasdaq-listed company had posted a net profit of Rs 377.1 crore (USD 45 million) in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, indicating significant growth.
ReNew's total income for this quarter surged to Rs 2,988.7 crore (USD 357 million), up from Rs 2,863.2 crore (USD 342 million) the previous year. The firm continues to expand its renewable energy footprint with new power purchase agreements and increased commissioned capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Exterro Bolsters Executive Team to Capitalize on Growth Opportunities
India Affiliate Summit 2024: Pioneering Affiliate Marketing Growth
Strengthened Systems Vital for Climate Resilience and Sustainable Growth in Guinea-Bissau, Says New Report
The Urgency of Real Wealth Accounting: Shaping Sustainable and Inclusive Growth
Solar Power Surge: Boosting Local Manufacturing and Global Climate Goals