Left Menu

ReNew Energy Global Reports Significant Profit Surge

ReNew Energy Global Plc reported a significant rise in net profit for the September 2024 quarter, driven by increased income. The company's portfolio and commissioned capacity showed notable growth, with expectations for further expansion in renewable energy capacity by the end of fiscal 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:23 IST
ReNew Energy Global Reports Significant Profit Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ReNew Energy Global Plc announced a 31% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 493.9 crore (USD 59 million) for the September 2024 quarter, enhanced by higher income figures.

The Nasdaq-listed company had posted a net profit of Rs 377.1 crore (USD 45 million) in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, indicating significant growth.

ReNew's total income for this quarter surged to Rs 2,988.7 crore (USD 357 million), up from Rs 2,863.2 crore (USD 342 million) the previous year. The firm continues to expand its renewable energy footprint with new power purchase agreements and increased commissioned capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024