Left Menu

Winter Session Sparks 'One Nation One Election' Debate Amidst Legislative Push

The upcoming winter session of Parliament starting November 25 will focus on crucial legislative agendas, including the 'One Nation One Election' bill and Waqf Amendment Bill. An all-party meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 24 will set the stage for the pivotal session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:21 IST
Winter Session Sparks 'One Nation One Election' Debate Amidst Legislative Push
New Parliament Building. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The winter session of Parliament is set to begin on November 25 and is tentatively scheduled to conclude on December 20, according to a release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. There will be a suspension of sessions to mark Constitution Day on December 26.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, is slated to meet with floor leaders from all political parties in both houses before the onset of the session. This crucial all-party meeting will take place at 11 AM on November 24 at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, in New Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the discussions.

The focus of the government during this session will be on the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Additionally, the introduction of a 'One Nation One Election' bill is anticipated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized that achieving 'One Nation One Election' is a strategic goal to enhance India's democratic efficiency.

Reacting to PM Modi's initiative, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge labeled the 'One Nation One Election' concept as implausible, questioning the feasibility and consensus required in Parliament for such a sweeping change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024