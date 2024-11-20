Winter Session Sparks 'One Nation One Election' Debate Amidst Legislative Push
The upcoming winter session of Parliament starting November 25 will focus on crucial legislative agendas, including the 'One Nation One Election' bill and Waqf Amendment Bill. An all-party meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 24 will set the stage for the pivotal session.
The winter session of Parliament is set to begin on November 25 and is tentatively scheduled to conclude on December 20, according to a release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. There will be a suspension of sessions to mark Constitution Day on December 26.
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, is slated to meet with floor leaders from all political parties in both houses before the onset of the session. This crucial all-party meeting will take place at 11 AM on November 24 at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, in New Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the discussions.
The focus of the government during this session will be on the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Additionally, the introduction of a 'One Nation One Election' bill is anticipated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized that achieving 'One Nation One Election' is a strategic goal to enhance India's democratic efficiency.
Reacting to PM Modi's initiative, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge labeled the 'One Nation One Election' concept as implausible, questioning the feasibility and consensus required in Parliament for such a sweeping change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
