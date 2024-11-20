BSF Meghalaya Stops Smuggling Attempt at International Border

In a marked victory against cross-border crime, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya has successfully thwarted a contraband smuggling attempt along the international boundary. According to an official statement, vigilant members of the force acted on precise intelligence to disrupt the illegal activities on November 19, 2024.

Specifically targeting the border region in the East Khasi Hills district, the 4th Battalion of BSF conducted a special operation, locating the concealed items in the dense jungle near the border. The contraband, upon seizure, was immediately handed over to the Customs Office at Pynursla for further investigation and legal proceedings.

October saw similar successes for the BSF in Meghalaya, where contraband valued at Rs 12 lakh was intercepted, along with the rescue of 27 cattle destined for illegal trade in Bangladesh. Such operations highlight the ongoing commitment and coordination among units to combat smuggling threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)