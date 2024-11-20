Left Menu

Assam's Tribute to Agitation Heroes: A Pilgrimage in the Making

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects Swahid Smarak Kshetra, a Rs 100 crore project in Paschim Boragaon honoring the Assam Agitation martyrs. The site, set to open later this year or early next, will feature a tall tower, busts, and facilities for visitors, symbolizing sacrifice and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:59 IST
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the construction work. (Photo/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Paschim Boragaon will serve as a pilgrimage to commemorate the martyrs of the Assam Agitation. During a site visit, CM Sarma inspected the ongoing construction of this significant memorial, aimed at honoring those who sacrificed their lives for Assam.

The Smarak Kshetra, being constructed with an allocation of Rs 100 crore, is set to be inaugurated either on December 10 this year or early in the next. CM Sarma emphasized the memorial's dedication to the heroes of the Assam Agitation, featuring one of the tallest towers and busts of the Veer Swahids. He highlighted the state government's commitment to the project's swift completion.

With 90 percent of the work completed, additional features, including a light and sound show and an auditorium, are underway. The complex will also house a meditation hall, a gallery of Agitation-related photographs, and an ethnic cuisine outlet. The CM engaged with senior PWD and Assam Accord Implementation Department officers, ensuring project progress and timely completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

