Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections: BJP Confident Despite Exit Polls

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla trusts the BJP alliance will exceed seat projections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Exit polls suggest a competitive scenario but Shukla asserts support for PM Modi remains strong. Election results for both states are eagerly awaited, reflecting dynamic political landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:31 IST
MP Dy CM Rajendra Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla voiced confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance would outperform exit poll results in the recently concluded assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Shukla expressed his belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's enduring support nationwide, as demonstrated by successive election results.

In Maharashtra, Shukla remarked on the anticipated victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance despite a strong challenge from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is predicted to retain power according to exit poll data, which suggests a narrow margin over the MVA, supported by Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

Similarly, in Jharkhand, exit polls forecast a possible takeover by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, displacing the incumbent JMM-led coalition. Voters in Jharkhand selected representatives across 81 assembly seats in two phases, with the results for both states awaited on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

