Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections: BJP Confident Despite Exit Polls
Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla trusts the BJP alliance will exceed seat projections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Exit polls suggest a competitive scenario but Shukla asserts support for PM Modi remains strong. Election results for both states are eagerly awaited, reflecting dynamic political landscapes.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla voiced confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance would outperform exit poll results in the recently concluded assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Shukla expressed his belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's enduring support nationwide, as demonstrated by successive election results.
In Maharashtra, Shukla remarked on the anticipated victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance despite a strong challenge from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is predicted to retain power according to exit poll data, which suggests a narrow margin over the MVA, supported by Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).
Similarly, in Jharkhand, exit polls forecast a possible takeover by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, displacing the incumbent JMM-led coalition. Voters in Jharkhand selected representatives across 81 assembly seats in two phases, with the results for both states awaited on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- elections
- BJP
- exit polls
- Jharkhand
- Modi
- political
- alliance
- assembly
- voting
ALSO READ
Republicans Advance in Senate: A Crucial Political Battleground
Tribal Rule: Hemant Soren's Battle for Jharkhand
MODIFI Secures $15M to Revolutionize Global Trade Finance with SMBC
Madhya Pradesh's Political Shift: Rawat's Ride to Development
Karnataka BJP Demands CBI Probe into MUDA Scam Amidst Political Turmoil