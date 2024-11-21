Delhi Court Orders Attachment of Bikaner House for Arbitral Award Enforcement

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has issued a warrant for attaching Bikaner House, a property owned by the Nagar Palika Nokha of Rajasthan. This decisive action comes in an execution matter concerning an arbitral award granted to M/s Infra Engineers Private Limited.

District Judge Vidya Prakash ordered the attachment due to non-compliance with directives. The judgment debtor, Nagar Palika Nokha, failed to provide an affidavit of assets despite numerous opportunities. The Court, aligning with the decree holder's arguments, deemed it appropriate to issue attachment warrants for the judgment debtor's immovable property, specifically Bikaner House in New Delhi.

The Court stated that Nagar Palika Nokha must not transfer or charge the specified property until further court orders. This decision follows their failure to satisfy a January 2020 arbitral award for Rs. 50,31,512, favoring M/s Enviro Infra Engineers. The judgment debtor is also scheduled to appear for a subsequent hearing on November 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)