Karnataka CM Invites UK Investments at Bengaluru Tech Summit

On the sidelines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engaged in discussions with British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, emphasizing Karnataka's conducive environment for investors. The meeting, held on Wednesday, spotlighted the state's industry-friendly approach and abundance of local talent, aiming to draw British investments.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah underscored Karnataka's progressive industry policies and the potential harbored by the 'Queen City project.' He extended an invitation to investors, particularly in Bengaluru, amidst opportunities available at the forthcoming Global Investors Meet scheduled for February. The state's excellent air connectivity and readiness to support investments in Tier-2 cities were key highlights of his address.

The summit sees participation from at least 15 UK-based companies. British delegations, Cameron confirmed, would partake in the subsequent Global Investors Meet and Aero India event next year. As part of educational and cultural exchanges, 30 students from Karnataka's government colleges are undergoing an academic program in London, reflecting the growing ties between the two regions.

In education, an initiative between the British High Commission and Karnataka focuses on scholarships for female students. Over three years, it will support postgraduate studies in the UK for women graduates from government institutions in Karnataka, with 15 beneficiaries this year. Present at the meeting were Deputy High Commissioner Chandru Iyer and other key officials.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, a major tech event in the state, commenced on November 19 and will close today, hosting several international delegates and industry leaders. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)