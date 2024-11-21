BEML Lands Rs 246.78 Crore Truck Deal with Coal India

BEML announced on Thursday the acquisition of a substantial order valued at Rs 246.78 crore from Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) for the supply of rear dump trucks crucial in mining operations.

The agreement tasks BEML with the delivery of 48 BH60M rear dump trucks, alongside spare parts, and the provision of after-sales service support.

BEML's statement highlighted that these trucks boast features like a 360-degree rear camera for enhanced visibility, an automatic fire suppression system, and an auto lube system, underscoring its dedication to sustainable technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)