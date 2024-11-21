Azure Power Ensures Strong Governance Amid U.S. Legal Actions
Azure Power is cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission on actions involving former directors and officers. These individuals have been separated from Azure for over a year. Azure remains committed to strong governance and providing clean energy solutions.
Azure Power is currently cooperating with investigations led by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. These inquiries involve former directors and officers who have been separated from the company for more than a year.
Azure's response underscores their dedication to maintaining strong governance standards as they focus on delivering clean energy solutions.
The company assures stakeholders of its commitment to transparency and accountability during this period of scrutiny.
