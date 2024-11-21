Newborns Sold Due to Poverty: Odisha's Rescue Mission
Odisha government traced two newborns allegedly sold by their parents due to poverty. One child in critical condition was found in a Raipur hospital. Another child, sold for Rs 20,000, was rescued from Andhra Pradesh. The state has initiated inquiries for both cases to ensure child safety.
The Odisha government is actively involved in a critical rescue mission after two newborns were allegedly sold by their parents due to extreme poverty. In a concerning development, officials traced one of the infants to a private hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where her health remains critical.
In a separate case, authorities rescued another infant from Andhra Pradesh after she was sold in Rayagada district for Rs 20,000. This child has since been taken to the Special Adoption Agency (SAA) in Rayagada following her presentation before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
The state government has launched inquiries into these alarming incidents. In Bolangir, a baby was handed over to a couple in Raipur, November 2, post-discharge of her mother from the hospital. Authorities found the child at Blue Bird Hospital after the mother refused to divulge information about the couple. Meanwhile, district officials from Bolangir and Raipur collaborate to ensure the safe return of the child to her rightful guardianship.
