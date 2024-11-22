Tensions Rise: UN Nuclear Watchdog's Demands on Iran

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the Board of Governors, comprising 35 nations, has passed a resolution urging Iran to enhance collaboration with the agency. The resolution also demands the watchdog to produce a comprehensive report on Iran's nuclear activities by spring, as confirmed by diplomats.

Western powers, who initiated this resolution, seek to compel Iran into negotiations discussing new restrictions on its nuclear program. However, there are concerns about the future direction under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who may be less inclined to support such talks after assuming office in January.

Iran has historically reacted negatively to resolutions passed against it, which adds another layer of uncertainty to the situation. The international community is keenly watching how Iran will respond to this latest demand and whether it will lead to diplomatic engagements or further tension.

