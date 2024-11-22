Two Arrested in Jalandhar after Intense Shootout with Police

Two affiliates of the Landa Group were apprehended on Friday in Jalandhar, Punjab, following a significant gunfight with police forces, authorities reported. The confrontation involved an exchange of over 50 shots that left two Punjab Police officers wounded. Law enforcement officials recovered seven weapons and various cartridges during the operation.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma elaborated that the suspects had been released on bail and were implicated in murder and extortion cases. Police were tipped off about their movements and surrounded them, prompting the suspects to open fire, to which the officers responded. Authorities are now pursuing another individual involved in the case.

Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav termed the arrests a major breakthrough, citing that the detained gangsters were linked to numerous heinous crimes across Punjab. This incident highlights the Punjab Police's commitment to dismantling organized crime. The National Investigation Agency had recently filed charges against Gurpreet Singh, an associate of Khalistani terrorists, for his role in a terror conspiracy, underscoring ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

