Two Arrested in Jalandhar after Intense Shootout with Police

In Jalandhar, police arrested two associates of the Landa Group following a high-stakes shootout involving over 50 shots. The operation saw two officers injured and led to the recovery of seven weapons. The detainees are linked to serious crimes including extortion across multiple Punjab districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:53 IST
Swapan Sharma, Commissioner of Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two affiliates of the Landa Group were apprehended on Friday in Jalandhar, Punjab, following a significant gunfight with police forces, authorities reported. The confrontation involved an exchange of over 50 shots that left two Punjab Police officers wounded. Law enforcement officials recovered seven weapons and various cartridges during the operation.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma elaborated that the suspects had been released on bail and were implicated in murder and extortion cases. Police were tipped off about their movements and surrounded them, prompting the suspects to open fire, to which the officers responded. Authorities are now pursuing another individual involved in the case.

Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav termed the arrests a major breakthrough, citing that the detained gangsters were linked to numerous heinous crimes across Punjab. This incident highlights the Punjab Police's commitment to dismantling organized crime. The National Investigation Agency had recently filed charges against Gurpreet Singh, an associate of Khalistani terrorists, for his role in a terror conspiracy, underscoring ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

