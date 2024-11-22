U.S. Sanctions Russian Energy Giant: Gazprombank Targeted

The Kremlin has criticized new U.S. sanctions targeting Gazprombank as an attempt to obstruct Russian gas exports. Kremlin officials vowed to find a workaround to maintain export operations.

The U.S. sanctions announced on Thursday prevent Gazprombank from engaging in new energy transactions involving the U.S. financial system, restrict its trade with Americans, and freeze its American assets.

Gazprombank, a key player in processing payments for Europe's natural gas from Russia, is partially owned by the Kremlin-controlled gas corporation Gazprom. Ukraine had lobbied for tighter sanctions on the bank.

