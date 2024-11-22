U.S. Sanctions Russian Energy Giant: Gazprombank Targeted
The U.S. has imposed new sanctions on Gazprombank, aiming to disrupt Russian gas exports. This move restricts the bank's energy-related transactions with the U.S. financial system and its dealings with Americans. Gazprombank, partially owned by Gazprom, plays a crucial role in processing European gas payments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:42 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has criticized new U.S. sanctions targeting Gazprombank as an attempt to obstruct Russian gas exports. Kremlin officials vowed to find a workaround to maintain export operations.
The U.S. sanctions announced on Thursday prevent Gazprombank from engaging in new energy transactions involving the U.S. financial system, restrict its trade with Americans, and freeze its American assets.
Gazprombank, a key player in processing payments for Europe's natural gas from Russia, is partially owned by the Kremlin-controlled gas corporation Gazprom. Ukraine had lobbied for tighter sanctions on the bank.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Weighs Arms Supply to Ukraine Amid North Korea's Military Moves
Shoigu Calls for West to Recognize Ukraine Conflict Realities
Russia's Strategy in Ukraine: Shoigu's Call and Trump's Dilemma
Russia's Call for Peace: Shoigu Champions Negotiation in Ukraine Conflict
Europe's Stake in Ukraine's Victory