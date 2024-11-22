Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Russian Energy Giant: Gazprombank Targeted

The U.S. has imposed new sanctions on Gazprombank, aiming to disrupt Russian gas exports. This move restricts the bank's energy-related transactions with the U.S. financial system and its dealings with Americans. Gazprombank, partially owned by Gazprom, plays a crucial role in processing European gas payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:42 IST
U.S. Sanctions Russian Energy Giant: Gazprombank Targeted
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has criticized new U.S. sanctions targeting Gazprombank as an attempt to obstruct Russian gas exports. Kremlin officials vowed to find a workaround to maintain export operations.

The U.S. sanctions announced on Thursday prevent Gazprombank from engaging in new energy transactions involving the U.S. financial system, restrict its trade with Americans, and freeze its American assets.

Gazprombank, a key player in processing payments for Europe's natural gas from Russia, is partially owned by the Kremlin-controlled gas corporation Gazprom. Ukraine had lobbied for tighter sanctions on the bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024