AIIMS, IIT, and UCL Forge Global MedTech Partnership

AIIMS New Delhi, IIT Delhi, and University College London have joined forces to advance medical technology. This groundbreaking partnership aims to develop innovative solutions for global health challenges by leveraging expertise in research and innovation across fields like diagnostics, AI, and healthcare policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:29 IST
AIIMS New Delhi, IIT Delhi, UCL announce trilateral partnership to scale up med tech innovation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, along with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, has embarked on a groundbreaking partnership with University College London (UCL) to co-develop cutting-edge medical technologies. This historic collaboration will leverage the unique strengths of each institution to tackle pressing health issues.

On November 22, 2024, AIIMS, IIT Delhi, and UCL formalized their commitment to research and innovation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding. The agreement aims to harness industry connections and develop multidisciplinary solutions addressing global challenges such as air pollution, health-related issues, and climate change.

This partnership will focus on advancing medical technology in detection, diagnostics, and imaging, as well as digital health, artificial intelligence, and surgical interventions. By fostering staff and student exchange programs, joint workshops, and publications, the collaboration aims to push the boundaries of medical science and engineering.

Professor M Srinivas, AIIMS Director, emphasized that this tripartite partnership represents a transformative step towards addressing critical health and societal challenges. UCL President and Provost Dr. Michael Spence highlighted the power of international collaboration in solving global challenges, expressing excitement about the new alliance.

The agreement was celebrated with a visit to IIT Delhi's med-tech facility, mPRAGATI, which focuses on the development of medical devices. This marks the first collective effort by the three esteemed institutions across various disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

