Left Menu

BJP-Led Alliance Confident of Victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and JD(U) leader KC Tyagi express confidence in BJP-led alliance's performance in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. Tyagi highlights 'Ladli Behen' scheme's influence in Maharashtra. BJP criticises Congress for EVM blame in past defeats, anticipates strong results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:57 IST
BJP-Led Alliance Confident of Victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and JD(U) leader KC Tyagi expressed confidence that the BJP-led alliance would succeed in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. Meghwal stated, 'Tomorrow the results are coming. I went to Maharashtra and Jharkhand. BJP is going to do well and we are going to form governments.'

Tyagi highlighted the 'Ladli Behen' scheme launched by the Mahayuti government as a contributing factor to the ruling alliance's anticipated win in Maharashtra. 'I am hopeful that the NDA alliance will emerge victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The scheme has garnered support for us,' he told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticised Congress for blaming EVMs for their past defeats, claiming the INDIA bloc led by Congress will struggle in the upcoming results. 'They blame EVMs for their defeat. But, when they won other states, the EVMs were correct,' he stated, predicting poor performance for Congress in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024