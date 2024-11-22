BJP-Led Alliance Confident of Victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections

On Friday, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and JD(U) leader KC Tyagi expressed confidence that the BJP-led alliance would succeed in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. Meghwal stated, 'Tomorrow the results are coming. I went to Maharashtra and Jharkhand. BJP is going to do well and we are going to form governments.'

Tyagi highlighted the 'Ladli Behen' scheme launched by the Mahayuti government as a contributing factor to the ruling alliance's anticipated win in Maharashtra. 'I am hopeful that the NDA alliance will emerge victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The scheme has garnered support for us,' he told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticised Congress for blaming EVMs for their past defeats, claiming the INDIA bloc led by Congress will struggle in the upcoming results. 'They blame EVMs for their defeat. But, when they won other states, the EVMs were correct,' he stated, predicting poor performance for Congress in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)